Joule Financial LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.