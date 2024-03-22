Joule Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,655 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLF opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

