AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 5,025,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,102,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.