UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $489.50 and last traded at $492.20. Approximately 611,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,146,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

