Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

