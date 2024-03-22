FY2028 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Cut by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.