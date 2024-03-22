Brokers Set Expectations for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

CCOI stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

