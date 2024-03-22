GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.7% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $30.03. 1,706,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,122,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,804 shares of company stock worth $4,158,574 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
