Kohl’s (KSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/21/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2024 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KSS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

