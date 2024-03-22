Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Increased by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Steven Madden by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 58,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

