Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

HST opened at $21.15 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after buying an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.