Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

