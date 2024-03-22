Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

