Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

DY stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.