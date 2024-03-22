J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday.

J.Jill Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE JILL opened at $29.34 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J.Jill by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

