Roth Capital Comments on Intuitive Machines, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 11.2 %

LUNR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.