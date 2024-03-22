William Blair Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Sera Prognostics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
Featured Stories
