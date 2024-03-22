William Blair Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

In other news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,432 shares of company stock worth $388,909. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.