FY2024 EPS Estimates for Desktop Metal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Desktop Metal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

