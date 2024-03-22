Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $7.53 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

