Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IART stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after buying an additional 1,228,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
