Zacks Research Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

