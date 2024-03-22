Worldcoin (WLD) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $273.14 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00012040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,513,181 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 155,489,198.5605688 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.94714594 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $294,538,535.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

