Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $36.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00085155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

