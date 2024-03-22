National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4,870.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.