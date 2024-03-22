AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $52,417.31 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,428.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVDX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 999,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $14,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

