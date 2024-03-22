United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells $55,375.00 in Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $28.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $287.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

