Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 868,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

