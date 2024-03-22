Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OSCR opened at $13.76 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,244,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,528 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.