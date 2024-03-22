Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

