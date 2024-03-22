Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $269.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

