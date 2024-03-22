Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %

IMRX stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Immuneering Co. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMRX. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMRX

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Immuneering by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immuneering by 80.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.