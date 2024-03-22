Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $59,610.72 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Netzer sold 6,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $381,791.34.

Shares of W opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

