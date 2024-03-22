Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after acquiring an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

