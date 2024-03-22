Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

