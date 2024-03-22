MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.