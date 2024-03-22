Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $29,286,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $22,644,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $24,363,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

