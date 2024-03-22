MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.2 %

MAG opened at $9.25 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 155,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

