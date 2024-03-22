Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

