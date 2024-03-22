FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

