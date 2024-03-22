Hongbo Lu Acquires 1,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hongbo Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00.

Shares of ARWR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

