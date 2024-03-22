Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Acquires C$24,420.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

NFI opened at C$12.22 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. CIBC increased their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

