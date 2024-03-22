Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $21,926.97 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at $364,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $589,799.51.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $62.32 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

