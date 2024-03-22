Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Buys A$21,551.20 in Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Mark Vaile purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.82 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of A$21,551.20 ($14,178.42).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Whitehaven Coal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

