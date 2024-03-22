Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Sells $20,103.46 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 279,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 215,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

