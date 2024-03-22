Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) EVP Acquires $21,125.00 in Stock

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) EVP Seth Burroughs bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $21,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,981.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

