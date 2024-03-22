Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells $18,295.65 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $18,295.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,795.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $15,970.05.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cryoport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.