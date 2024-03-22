Insider Buying: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) CEO Acquires $18,823.20 in Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,823.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $393.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $972,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

