Donna Player Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Donna Player bought 10,000 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.83 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,039.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 3rd. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

