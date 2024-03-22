Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $409,063,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

