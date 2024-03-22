Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Increased by Analyst

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

